Shraddha Kapoor And Rahul Mody Spark Dating Buzz During Saiyaara Movie Outing: See Here!!!

Speculations about Shraddha Kapoor’s relationship with film writer Rahul Mody started making headlines last year when the two were frequently spotted together at various events and outings. Their appearances together sparked curiosity among fans and media, fueling dating rumours.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri’s latest release, Saiyaara, featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, is dominating the box office and garnering massive attention. Adding to the buzz, a video has recently gone viral on social media showing Shraddha Kapoor enjoying a screening of the film in the company of her alleged beau, Rahul Mody. This has once again ignited conversations about their rumoured romance, with fans speculating if their relationship is indeed more than just friendship.

Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to have been in a relationship with Rahul Mody for quite some time. Although the duo has never officially confirmed their romance, their social media interactions often spark speculation, as subtle hints occasionally make their way into their posts and stories.

A video currently trending on social media shows Shraddha Kapoor enjoying a movie outing with her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody. Dressed in casual attire, the actress appears relaxed as the two sit side by side, watching Saiyaara. The clip then captures them leaving the theatre together after the screening.

Shraddha Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself thoroughly enjoying Saiyaara on the big screen. Along with the clip, she captioned it, “Saiyaara se Aashiqui ho gayi hai mujhe. Pure cinema, pure drama, pure magic. Uff… bohot time baad itna emotion feel kiya hai… Iss moment ke liye 5 baar dekhungi” (Uff… felt so emotional after such a long time… I’ll watch it five times just for this moment).”

About Shraddha Kapoor And Rahul Mody

In February, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were spotted together at a wedding reception, further fueling dating speculations. In a video that went viral, Shraddha looked stunning in a beige-colored lehenga as she warmly greeted the newlyweds with folded hands before giving the hosts a heartfelt hug. Rahul complemented the occasion in a crisp white suit, standing beside Shraddha throughout the event.

Rumours of Shraddha Kapoor dating Rahul Mody started circulating after the two were seen together multiple times last year. Adding fuel to the speculation, the duo was also spotted attending a friend’s wedding in March. On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, which released in 2024 and emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year, delivering outstanding box office numbers. Much to the excitement of her fans, the actress is all set to return for Stree 3. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 13, 2027.

Shraddha Kapoor, who shot to stardom with Mohit Suri’s 2013 hit Aashiqui 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, was recently spotted enjoying the director’s latest blockbuster Saiyaara in a theatre. Accompanying her was her rumored partner, writer Rahul Mody.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara has been setting new benchmarks at the box office since day one with its phenomenal collections. The debut film of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has now secured a spot among the top five highest-grossing movies of the year.