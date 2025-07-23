The Ultimate Reality Show: Trump edition

By Rama Kashyap

An extraordinary scene was orchestrated in the White House. Lights in the Oval Office were dimmed to show video clippings of purported genocide against whites to South African President Ramaphosa. Right in front of the television cameras, unfounded accusations were hurled at the visiting dignitary.

The shameful spectacle was reminiscent of Ukrainian President Zelensky’s February visit, when he was humiliated in a similar fashion in the full glare of TV cameras.

The scriptwriter, lead actor and director of the scene were all rolled in one –the current occupant of the White House. Ever since Donald Trump assumed Presidency, the presidential setting has been transformed into a stage for reality TV—a genre that thrives on manufactured conflict, emotional outbursts, dramatic confrontations and unexpected events.

News related to Trump often feels like watching a new episode of a reality TV , complete with drama, intrigue, suspense, and, of course, a generous dose of amusement mixed with theatrics.

Donald Trump’s public persona and behavior are perfectly aligned with reality TV, a parallel that can be directly drawn from his long tenure as a host of reality shows ‘The Apprentice’ and ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’. Much like a reality show producer, Trump keeps viewers ‘tuned in’ to his ongoing narratives.

He deliberately makes provocative remarks, gives controversial statements, delivers sound bites, and engages in rhetorical battles to generate constant headlines. The dramatic flair in his announcements has the potential to make his every statement a spectacle. His sudden, unscripted pronouncements through his social media posts and direct-to-reporter statements generate significant media attention; much like a reality show thriving on public engagement.

Trump’s public appearances, much like his reality TV endeavors, are often melodramatic and steeped in showmanship. His speeches frequently resemble theatrical performances, emphasizing drama and conflict, whether to do with immigrants, tariffs, or Harvard University. Trump may lack the customary maturity of a statesman, but he undeniably possesses skill of a master performer who can craft a compelling narrative that blends entertainment with governance.

It is another matter that Trump’s crafted narrative often diverges from facts. Instead, he seems to thrive on falsehoods, manufacturing his own ‘truths’ and making exaggerated claims to create a forceful but distorted reality. On May 10, Trump took everyone by surprise when he announced ceasefire between India and Pakistan in a tweet, taking credit for mediation.

He had been eying a Nobel Prize for supposedly averting a nuclear war. Now Trump does it again, abruptly announces truce between Israel and Iran on his social media platform. The reality is that Trump is a man with a big ego, fixated on a number of issues that he apparently believes only he can fix.

Just like the reality shows that are inherently designed to be unpredictable with twists and turns, there is considerable suspense surrounding Trump’s policies; one constantly guesses what he will say or do next. His obsession with reciprocal tariffs, for example, sent the world into a tizzy. However, Trump has been frequently going back and forth on his tariff announcements. Now there is heightened suspense as the 90-day pause on tariffs expires on July 9.

The ongoing ‘Trump Show’ possesses all the elements of a hit reality TV series —anticipation, suspense, and engagement—but with vastly significant real-world ramifications. If navigating a global stage that increasingly resembles a prime-time drama is a huge challenge for world leaders, then dealing with the show’s mercurial mastermind is even trickier.

