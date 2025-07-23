‘Saiyaara’ Actress Aneet Padda Faces Backlash As Netizens Question, “3 Film Deals With YRF Despite Being An Outsider?” Read Here!!!

Aneet Padda’s debut film ‘Saiyaara’ has shattered box office records, sparking discussions online about her reportedly securing three film deals with Yash Raj Films.

Saiyaara’s ‘Vaani Batra’, played by Aneet Padda, has become the new national crush of India. The 22-year-old actress has taken the country by storm with her debut opposite Ahaan Panday. Their electrifying chemistry and strong screen presence in Saiyaara left audiences emotional and captivated. Now, netizens are curious to know whether Aneet is truly an outsider or, like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and others, there’s more to the story.

Netizens discuss Aneet Padda getting 3 movies from Yash Raj Films

A Reddit post has gone viral, leaving netizens stunned over how Aneet bagged three films with Yash Raj Films. While there’s no official confirmation yet, the Redditor claimed that outsiders usually start their careers with Santoor mom ads or detergent commercials. The post further highlighted that Aneet landed a film with Kajol and a Prime series where she even got to sing her own composition. It also mentioned that Mohit Suri had already finalized her and stated:

“Mohit Suri was praising her in auditions that she was already a top pick in the screen test. 3 deal movie contract with YRF. Is this a fairy tale come true, as I have not seen many new talents getting such an opportunity? She looks wonderful on screen, and her face has all the emotions, but nowadays every insider wants to look like an outsider.”

Netizens comment on Aneet Padda’s screen presence in Saiyaara

Aneet’s name is on everyone’s lips across the country. From casting directors to Gen Z, her portrayal of ‘Vaani’ has made a lasting impact on Saiyaara fans. One Reddit user commented: “Everything aside, it was refreshing to see a new face with no surgeries or Botox, very natural. I love her nose especially! Such button type. I hope she doesn’t change her face.” A user also commented, “You need 70% luck + 20% talent + 10% smartwork to make it in this industry.”

Further, Aneet’s fan mentioned, “She is 99% lucky, +talented young, she was at the right place at the right time. Some people are just meant to be actors; she is gifted. If you are talented or even trained from NSD, but ain’t lucky, then sorry, you will barely make it as a character actor on OTT after years of struggle. All the praise you see from big bollys for her are for Ahaan only, but they don’t wanna be seen praising a nepo alone, so they need to add her name too, after all, she is a YRF talent now!”

Who is Aneet Padda?

Aneet’s journey to success wasn’t an easy one. Highly ambitious, she went through numerous auditions before making her mark. Armed with a degree in Humanities, she was born on October 14, 2002. Her on-screen debut came with Salaam Venky, where she portrayed the character of ‘Nandini’ alongside stars like Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, and Priyamani.

Aneet later appeared in Big Girls Don’t Cry in 2024, portraying the character ‘Roohi’. It was a significant role in a series that also featured stars like Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, and Mukul Chadda. Following that, she worked on numerous ads and commercials for various brands before finally landing her first lead role as a mainstream heroine in Saiyaara.