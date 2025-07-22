Fans Spot Bollywood’s New Doppelganger Duo As Saiyaara Star Ahaan Panday Goes Viral

Social media is going wild with memes as Saiyaara continues its box office dominance, and at the heart of the latest trend is breakout star Ahaan Panday.

A viral meme comparing Ahaan Panday with rising actor Vedang Raina has sent fans into a frenzy. The post highlights their uncanny resemblance—intense eyes, perfectly tousled hair, and infectious smiles—reminding many of the old-school Raveena Tandon-Twinkle Khanna lookalike comparisons.

With the cheeky caption, “Raveena-Twinkle male version unlocked,” the internet couldn’t resist. Soon, fan edits, side-by-side pictures, and playful theories about Ahaan-Vedang ‘twin swaps’ started doing the rounds. Hashtags like #AhaanVedangDoppelgangers and #BollywoodTwins began trending, with many calling for a film starring both.

Saiyaara’s Blockbuster Run

Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has taken Bollywood by storm. With ₹83 crore in just three days, it has smashed records for debutant-led films. What makes this success even more remarkable is the no-promotion strategy employed by the makers.

Director Mohit Suri explained that Saiyaara’s team deliberately skipped traditional interviews, citing Aashiqui 2’s success story. “When actors are new, interviews just become about ‘who pranked whom’ or ‘funniest on-set memory’. We wanted people to focus on the film,” Suri explained in a YouTube interview.

The film’s organic buzz and strong word-of-mouth seem to have paid off, with audiences embracing both the lead pair and the story. For Ahaan Panday, it’s a dream debut, while Aneet Padda is enjoying her first big-screen success after making waves in the Prime Video series Big Girls Don’t Cry.

With fans now pitching crossover films and fantasy castings of Ahaan and Vedang, the viral moment shows no sign of slowing down—making Saiyaara not just a box office hit, but also a social media sensation.