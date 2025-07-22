Who Is Ahaan Panday’s Rumoured Girlfriend Shruti Chauhan? Read To Know More About Them Here

Actor Ahaan Panday is in the headlines these days for his debut film ‘Saiyaara’. His movie is going wild and earning a lot at the box office. A huge crowd of audience is reaching theaters to watch this film directed by Mohit Suri. As a result, it has earned double the budget in just 4 days. The actor’s acting is being praised a lot by the fans. At the same time, there are discussions about his alleged girlfriend.

Let us tell you that ‘Saiyaara’ actor Ahaan Panday’s name is currently being linked with model and actress Shruti Chauhan. Although neither of them has said anything about this. But the actress drew everyone’s attention by giving her reaction to the film. Everyone started talking about them. Even their social media accounts were searched to see if the two are really dating.

Ahaan Panday has surprised everyone by making a bang entry in Bollywood at the age of 27. His chemistry with Aneet Padda is being liked a lot. But as soon as Shruti’s post came, everyone’s attention was drawn towards her. She wrote in the Insta story, ‘This is Mohit Suri’s magic again in cinema, and you can’t get anything more than this. Aneet Padda, you are amazing. Shanu Sharma, you have hard work and trust. Congratulations to the whole team.’

Let us tell you that Shruti is an actress and model and was seen in Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘Gully Boy’. The 28-year-old actress played the role of Maya in the movie. Shruti Chauhan is a resident of Jaipur and has studied Arts from Jyoti Vidyapeeth College. Apart from films, she has appeared in the music video ‘Hadd Se’ with singer Jubin Nautiyal. She is also popular on Instagram and has 223K followers.