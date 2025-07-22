‘I Have Sent His Children To English Medium School, So That They Don’t Work For Other’, Farah Khan’s Step Took People’s Hearts

Popular filmmaker Farah Khan, who is discussed these days for her YouTube vlogs, has once again won the hearts of her fans. She is doing something that everyone will be proud to know about. Farah Khan has already changed the life of her cook, Dilip. From the general public to celebrities, everyone is a fan of Dilip and knows him. Now, Farah Khan has decided to do something for Dilip’s children.

Farah Khan

Farah told that she is helping Dilip’s children with their studies, so that they can work for themselves and not for others in the future. Farah Khan is sending cook Dilip’s children to an English medium school. Farah told about this in her latest vlog. Farah and Dilip went to TV actor Shalin Bhanot’s house, and they did cooking there. During this, Farah told Shalin’s mother that she decided to send Dilip’s children to an English medium school so that they can get a better future.

Farah Khan And Dilip

Farah Khan said, ‘Because our show is going on right now, his children have been put in English medium. And one child has got a diploma from a culinary school, so that instead of working at home, he works in a good restaurant or a big hotel.’ Farah said that she does not want Dilip’s children to work in other people’s houses.

Farah Khan And Dilip

Farah further said that Dilip has fed so many people that he will definitely get the fruits of his deeds. Dilip also told in a vlog that Farah Khan is educating his children. His wife and children live in the village. Let us tell you that Dilip is a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar. Every celebrity and even Farah Khan herself praise Dilip’s cooking. Along with cooking, Dilip’s sense of humor is also amazing, which people like a lot.