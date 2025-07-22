‘I Didn’t Give Him Urine, Right?’, Paresh Rawal Reacted To His Urine Drinking Comment For Curing His Injury

Popular Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal was heavily criticized when he said that he drank his own urine to heal his broken leg. Everyone was shocked by this revelation of the actor. Many users on social media made fun of Paresh Rawal, while many people even called Paresh Rawal’s drinking urine dangerous for his health. Now, Paresh Rawal has reacted to this entire controversy and made serious revelations on the same.

Let us tell you that Paresh Rawal spoke about this in an interview. During the interaction, he said, ‘I didn’t give him urine, right? Or does he have a problem because I didn’t give him? Are they thinking that ‘Yaar, he drank it alone and did not give it to us.’ Paresh Rawal further said, ‘This is an incident of my life, which happened 40 years ago. I told it. What happened in that? People enjoy making a mountain out of a molehill. Let them enjoy.’

A few days back, Paresh Rawal claimed that after his revelation of drinking urine, many people approached him, but he does not want to talk more about it. Paresh Rawal also talked about his statement, which he had given about Akshay Kumar. Paresh Rawal had said that Akshay is not his friend, but just a colleague. To this, he said, ‘I just said that he is a colleague. When you say ‘friend’, it means those people whom you meet 5-6 times a month and talk to several times a week.’

He further said, ‘And anyway, neither Akshay Kumar nor I are very sociable. So our meeting at a party is far away. That’s why I called him a colleague. And this is what started the speculation. People are asking what happened? Hey brother, nothing happened.’ Akshay and Paresh Rawal will now be seen together in ‘Hera Pheri 3’.