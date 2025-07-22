Rohman Shawl Reveals He Can’t Buy The Diamond Sushmita Wants, Says, ‘Meri Aukaat Nahi Hai’ Read More!!!

Rohman Shawl revealed that Sushmita Sen has a preference for a 22-carat diamond, admitting that it would take him time to afford one. Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Rohman shared his fondness for diamonds and was asked if he and Sushmita ever exchanged such gifts. The model candidly admitted he couldn’t afford the diamond Sushmita likes. For context, Rohman and Sushmita were in a long-term relationship before eventually parting ways.

Rohman Shawl admitted he doesn’t have the “aukaat” (status) to give her the diamond she desires. He stated: “Jis hisab ke unko diamond pasand hai, abhi meri aukaat nahi itna bada kharidne ki. Toh jis din uss layak banunga, inshallah zaroor (The kind of diamond she likes, I can’t afford to buy such a big one now. So the day I become capable of that, God willing, I will surely buy it).”

When asked about the kind of diamond Sushmita prefers, Rohman said: “Unka ek pasandita diamond hai, woh 22 carats ka hai. Toh woh kamane ke liye bahot waqt hai, but inshallah jaldi (She has a favourite diamond, it is of 22 carats. So I’ll take time to earn it, but God willing soon).”

Even after parting ways, Sushmita and Rohman continue to make appearances together at events. Not long ago, he attended a get-together at her Mumbai home. Their separation was officially announced by Sushmita in December 2021 through social media. Sharing the snapshot on Instagram, she penned: “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Sushmita’s most recent appearance was in Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi (2023), a biographical drama series directed by Ravi Jadhav, where she portrayed transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.