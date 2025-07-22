‘His Fans Would Kill Me’, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Didn’t Recognize Elvish Yadav On Laughter Chefs 2, Called Him Samarth

Famous TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently came on the reality cooking show ‘Laughter Chefs 2’. But apart from her presence on the show, one thing took over the internet. Actually, when the actress reached the stage, she could not recognize Elvish Yadav and mistakenly called him Samarth Jurel. As soon as she realized her mistake, she started saying that Elvish’s fans would kill her, and now this funny video is going viral on the internet.

A video of Divyanka Tripathi and Elvish Yadav is going viral on the internet in which Divyanka comes on the set. She meets all the contestants. Then, when Elvish Yadav comes in front, she mistakes him for Samarth Jurel and says, ‘Hello Samarth’. Hearing this, Samarth, Abhishek Kumar, Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, and everyone else start laughing.

On this, Elvish himself tells her his name and says, ‘I have just fallen in my eyes.’ After this, Divyanka realizes her mistake. She first beats her forehead and then apologizes to Elvish by lovingly hugging him. After this, she says out of fear, ‘Elvish’s fans will kill me.’ And undoubtedly something similar happened as when Elvish’s fans started trolling her.

Let us tell you that Divyanka commented below one of her posts on her Instagram handle, ‘I want to thank true Elvish fans for their good behavior. True fans, first of all, respect their idol. Double thanks to the trollers for increasing my interest.’ She further said, ‘My inner system itself gives the answer to your dirty language to you and your family. Karma! Those who are good will always be blessed… this is what my original divinity says!’