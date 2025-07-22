Who Is Shaan R Grover, Who Played The Role of Aneet Padda’s Ex-Boyfriend In Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’, Deets Inside

Mohit Suri’s film ‘Saiyaara’ is earning a substantial amount at the box office and hitting the news headlines daily. Made on a budget of 45 crores, this film has crossed the mark of 105 crores in just four days and has left many good actors in the dust. Meanwhile, there is a lot of talk about Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda in it. Along with this, Shaan R Grover is also in the headlines as he has played the role of Aneet Padda’s ex-boyfriend in the film.

Let us tell you that Shaan has worked on many projects before this and has worked in some OTT projects as well before doing ‘Saiyaara’. Talking about his education, he studied at Modern School in Delhi and later took admission in Jai Hind College in Mumbai. Before stepping into acting, he worked behind the camera for quite some time.

According to some of the media reports, he worked as an assistant director in Harshvardhan Rane’s romantic film, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’. Shaan R Grover took acting training under the guidance of ‘Saiyaara’ casting director Shanu Sharma. Not only this, he did theatre and workshops, and kept trying to prove his talent through auditions. He has also worked on many OTT projects including Netflix film ‘Nobleman’, ‘Roohaniyat’, ‘Leaked’, and web shows like ’10 June Ki Raat’.

Shaan struggled a lot for about 4-5 years before giving a superhit like ‘Saiyaara’. He took acting training and auditioned for more than 1000 projects. However, he did not achieve success. But despite the failures, his intentions remained strong. She had faith in herself that something big would happen, and the same happened when she got a movie from Mohit Suri, who has made films like ‘Awarapan’, ‘Zahar’, ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Murder 2’, ‘Ek Villain’, and ‘Malang’.