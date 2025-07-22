Rohman Shawl Reveals Sushmita Sen’s Pricey Favourite: You Won’t Believe The Carat Count!

In a candid conversation with Instant Bollywood, Rohman opened up about his bond with Sushmita and even joked about diamonds. When asked if he had ever gifted Sushmita a diamond or received one from her, Rohman laughed and said, “Jis hisaab ke unko diamond pasand hai, abhi meri aukaat nahi itna bada kharidne ki. Toh jis din uss layak banunga, Inshallah zarur. (The kind of diamonds she likes, I cannot afford those yet. The day I’m worthy of it, Inshallah, I definitely will).”

Rohman revealed that Sushmita has a particular liking for a specific diamond. “Unka ek pasandida diamond hai, woh 22 carat ka hai. Toh woh kamane ke liye bahut waqt hai, but Inshallah, jaldi (Her favourite diamond is 22 carats. It will take a lot of time to earn enough for that, but Inshallah, soon),” he shared, leaving everyone smiling at his honesty.

Despite their breakup, Sushmita and Rohman are often seen attending events and family gatherings together, keeping fans intrigued about the real nature of their relationship. While social media continues to buzz with reunion theories, both have chosen to remain private on the matter.

On the work front, Rohman Shawl is making his mark in the film industry. He made his acting debut last year in the Tamil action drama Amaran, where he portrayed the antagonist, earning praise for his performance. Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen was recently seen in the acclaimed web series Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi, where her performance also won hearts.