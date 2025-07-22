Chris Martin Reacted To Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byrne And HR Head Kristin Cabot’s Extra-Marital Relationship Exposure At Concert

Coldplay’s Boston concert took over the internet and making people crazy about what happened at the concert. Several videos of the concert are currently going viral all around. We are talking about Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byrne and the company’s HR head Kristin Cabot. When the couple was lost in each other’s arms and the camera suddenly focused on them during the concert, and singer Chris Martin accidentally exposed them.

Chris Martin

Now, Chris was seen warning the audience about the infamous ‘kiss cam’ at the concert in Madison, America, that too in a funny way. A video has surfaced on social media. In this, during the Madison concert, Coldplay’s famous singer, Chris Martin, was seen talking to the audience present there. He started by saying, ‘We want to say hello to some of you from the crowd.’

Chris Martin

Chris quipped on the viral ‘affair expose’ and said, ‘Now what we are going to do is that we will use our cameras and bring some of you on the big screen. So please, if you haven’t put on your makeup yet, do it now.’ As Chris resumed his performance, the audience burst into laughter. For those who don’t know, Astronomer CEO Andy Byrne and the company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot, were recently caught hugging during Coldplay’s Boston concert.

Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byrne And HR Head Kristin Cabot

Their affair came out in the open after being captured on the jumbotron or ‘kiss cam’ and their shocked reactions exposed their antics. The video of the two hiding their scared faces and bowing down was shared online by a Coldplay fan, and it was viewed more than 50 million times online, turning it into a memefest.