Vidya Balan’s Googly Puzzle Given By Her Father-In-Law Ia Making Her Fans Crazy, Check If You Can Answer It!

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is very active on social media and often shares posts on the internet. She posts funny videos on her official Instagram account. She started her Monday morning with a puzzle, which was given to her by her father-in-law, Kumud Roy Kapur, to solve. Vidya shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen getting ready. During this, she is asking people to solve the puzzle and is challenging whether the people watching the video are able to solve it or not.

In the video shared by the actress, Vidya’s hair and makeup are being set. During this time, she gives a puzzle in English and asks, ‘What does Apcadavi Jackalman Opsquer Two Wicks mean?’ Fans were surprised to hear these strange words in the video. Vidya also asked her hairstylist to repeat the puzzle full of strange words, and in the end, tells everyone, ‘Now think, what can this mean? Let’s see who can understand this puzzle.’

While sharing this video, Vidya Balan wrote in a funny caption, ‘A mind-boggling question on Monday morning, from my father-in-law.’ However, people answered in the comment section. One user replied, ‘ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ’, that is, her first complete question was asked by adding 26 letters of ABCD. At the same time, others have praised the actress.

Talking about Vidya Balan’s career, she started her film career with the Malayalam film ‘Chakram’, which starred superstar Mohanlal, but this film could not be completed. After this, she signed the Tamil film ‘Run’, but due to some reasons, she was removed from the film after the first schedule. She did not get a chance to act in her second Tamil film, ‘Manasellam’, as well. Now she will soon be seen in ‘Kahaani 3’.