‘It Was Sad To See Him With Someone Else’, Kalki Koechlin Opened Up On Her Separation From Anurag Kashyap

‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, actress Kalki Koechlin married director Anurag Kashyap in Ooty in 2011. The two met on the sets of the film ‘Dev D’. However, 2 years later, in 2013, they announced their separation, and in 2015, they were officially divorced. Now the actress has spoken openly about her divorce from the director. She has said that it was not easy for her to separate from her ex-husband, but it was full of difficulties.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin, while talking to one of the media houses, told about her separation from Anurag Kashyap that there was a time when she felt that both of them should stay away from each other’s lives. She further said, ‘It was sad to see him with someone else. Because I missed him a lot.’ The actress further told what kind of relationship they have now.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki said in the interview that it took her a few years to move on from this relationship. There was no immediate relationship between them. Initially, they kept a distance. She said, ‘Now things are fine between us and we meet each other from time to time.’ Let us tell you that both of them are married. The director’s daughter Aliyah Kashyap was also among them. She was also married to Shane Gregoire on December 11, 2024.

Kalki Koechlin

Talking about Kalki Koechlin’s life, she is the wife of Israeli musician Guy Hershberg. Both gave birth to daughter Sappho in February 2020, even before marriage. Both met at a petrol pump in Israel. After talking for a long time, their relationship deepened. And then they planned to have a baby. The actress was born in India and grew up here, but she is of French origin. Her first name is Hindu and her surname is Protestant.