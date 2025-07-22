How Women Are Changing The iGaming Industry: From Users To Developers

In the digital entertainment segment, iGaming is the fastest-growing sector. In 2023, online gambling figures reached awe-inspiring levels, with their volume exceeding $95 billion, indicating a market growth of more than 11%. This growth is driven not only by new technologies, but also by a new audience. Women are increasingly becoming active participants in this space. Until recently, this phenomenon could have been considered atypical; however, it has gradually become a stable trend, noted by both market participants and analysts.

Data from the consulting company YieldSec shows that women account for about 28% of active users of cash gaming and online casinos. Men remain the leaders in absolute numbers, but in terms of stable growth, it is the female audience that is demonstrating it. The mobile segment is particularly indicative in this case. Women like slots with bright visuals and crash games, and they also show interest in hybrid formats, i.e., those that combine gamification with a competitive element. In terms of age, more than half of the women are between 21 and 35 years old.

One of the essential factors for growth is that the visual and UX design of such games has changed significantly. For example, Spribe, the company that created the crash game Aviator, emphasizes the importance of a user-friendly interface. The new audience is also attracted by visual simplicity. Studios such as Evoplay, Relax Gaming, and Hacksaw Gaming actively support this trend. They create interfaces that are more reminiscent of mobile apps, i.e., minimalist and dynamic, with large buttons and the ability to be used with one hand. The game Aviatrix can also be included here. It is known for its sleek interface and has attracted attention for its inclusive design approach — with women reportedly being part of its development team. The latter also contributed to the development of Aviatrix’s game mechanics. More detailed information about this can be found on gambling-related review websites, such as https://aviatrix.com.in.

Women are also actively involved in the process of creating digital products. For example, at the world’s largest iGaming exhibition, ICE London, a series of panels was held by women for the first time in 2022. These panels were dedicated to the role of women in the industry. For example, at SYNOT, women comprise more than a third of the workforce, which exceeds the industry average.

Women’s contributions are most noticeable in the storytelling and design segments. For example, the Yggdrasil studio has a team of 12 designers, seven of whom are women. They are responsible for animation and character creation, as well as color selection. This is easy to see thanks to the softer and more picturesque visual aesthetics that are increasingly evident in popular slots.

Women are also involved in the development of game strategies, which is also an interesting case. Since 2021, GameArt has been developing a series of games with a story focused on a female audience. The stories will incorporate elements of romance and fantasy, and the lead narrative designer is a woman.

But women’s participation in the segment is not limited to development. They lead customer service teams and are involved in analytics and product management.

Women in the industry are often catalysts for change, not just part of it.

The preferences of female gamers are influencing the market — gaming solutions are becoming more aesthetically pleasing and comfortable. For developers who want to expand their audience, these parameters are a priority.

iGaming is an industry where technological innovation, business models, and calculations play a leading role — this has always been the case and remains true today. However, this field is gaining new depth thanks to the increasing presence of women. Games with emotions and atmosphere, quick entry into the gameplay, and high visual culture are emerging, and women’s participation in the field is no longer a trend but an integral part of its development.