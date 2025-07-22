Ashish Chanchlani Says He Could NEVER Date Ellie AvrRam, Says, ‘Mujhe Pagal Kutte Ne Nahi Kata..’ Deets Inside!!!

Ashish Chanchlani grabbed attention with his post featuring Elli AvrRam, sparking a wave of online buzz. However, days later, the influencer has denied all the claims. Ashish Chanchlani, a popular YouTuber and actor, is widely loved for his hilarious content. His channel, Ashish Chanchlani Vines, boasts over 30 million subscribers who enjoy his unique comedic timing, sketches, and vlogs. Recently, he grabbed attention by sharing a post with Bigg Boss 7 fame Elli AvrRam, which fueled speculations about their rumored relationship.

Ashish Chanchlani Shuts Down Rumours About His Alleged Link-Up With Elli AvrRam

Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam sparked dating rumors on July 12, 2025, after Ashish shared a picture of the two together. Later, it was clarified that they weren’t a couple but were promoting their newly released music video, Chandaniya. The overwhelming love and good wishes from fans, however, made them realize just how invested people were in their bond. To address this, the duo went live on Instagram after the release, where they apologized to fans. During the session, Ashish expressed gratitude for all the support, while Elli added: “And to all the congratulatory messages. It actually felt really good to see all those sweet messages.”

Ashish Chanchlani shared that Elli AvrRam’s parents were already aware of the reality behind the music video, yet many people still sent them congratulatory messages. Elli admitted she was unsure how to handle the reactions and made it clear that they are not in a relationship. Ashish, meanwhile, humorously remarked that Elli is “extremely difficult” and added: “I can never date this person. Mujhe pagal kutte ne nahi kata hai.”

During the same conversation, Elli AvrRam clarified that the post was never intended as a prank. She explained that the caption “finally” was simply hinting at the release of their song, Chandaniya. However, how people interpreted it was beyond their control. Ashish further shared that once the post went viral, media houses amplified it. That’s when they decided to play along and turn it into a prank. But after observing the audience’s reactions, they realised it was time to put an end to it. He stated:

“It blew up once media houses picked it up. My original thought was, ‘Let’s prank,’ because my followers are accustomed to my jokes. However, we didn’t expect it to become this large. It took us two days to realise how far it had gone. My mom’s friend even called to say, ‘Don’t send sweets, I’m not at home.’ That’s when we knew we had to burst the bubble.”

Inside the Buzz: Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam’s Rumored Romance

On July 12, 2025, Ashish Chanchlani shared a delightful post on his Instagram featuring himself with Elli AvrRam. In the photo, Ashish looked dapper in a white linen shirt and beige trousers as he carried Elli in his arms. Elli, dressed casually in a white T-shirt paired with black trousers, a matching cardigan, and white sneakers, exuded effortless charm. She held a bouquet of red, yellow, and white roses while throwing her head back in laughter. The scenic backdrop, their radiant smiles, and a picturesque stone bridge lent a dreamy, romantic vibe to the snapshot.