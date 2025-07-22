How Are Women Becoming An Important Part Of The Gaming Industry In India?

When it comes to streaming and video games in Asia, India is increasingly attracting attention. Interestingly, just ten years ago, gaming was a niche entertainment in the country, mainly for teenagers. Now, India is one of the world’s largest gaming markets. It is also noteworthy that women are increasingly becoming the center of these changes. And we are not just talking about numbers, but about a change in the very face of Indian gaming. This applies to esports, professional streaming, and the mobile gaming segment as well.

Research data shows that in 2024, 44% of all gamers in India will be women. In absolute terms, this is more than a quarter of a billion people. Back in 2020, this figure hovered around 20-25%. Why has the audience grown so much? Several factors have contributed to this, including the increased availability of more affordable smartphones in the country and the expansion of mobile internet access to more locations. The most popular segment is casual games. Indian women most often play Free Fire, BGMI (similar to PUBG Mobile), Candy Crush, and Subway Surfers. All of these mobile projects are distinguished by their intuitive controls and short gaming sessions.

But women’s participation in gaming culture is no longer limited to the role of players. They act as streamers on platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Rooter, and Loco. They have built up a loyal community, in some cases numbering millions of subscribers. Many female streamers began as creators of regular videos and have gone on to become ambassadors for various large companies, including ASUS, Logitech, Red Bull, and Riot Games.

The last year has seen the most significant growth in the female streamer segment. For example, the Indian platform Loco published data showing that in the first quarter of 2022, the number of female streamers on the platform increased tenfold. This indicates that interest in this profession is growing among women. There has also been a change in the audience, which is becoming more engaged and less stereotypical. Incidentally, the number of female viewers is also growing steadily. In addition to traditional gameplay, Indian female streamers offer a distinctive style of presentation, often surpassing that of their male counterparts.

Women’s esports in India is also actively developing. In 2023, the Indian Esports Federation organized a separate qualification for women’s teams playing CS: GO, which was necessary for them to participate in international tournaments. There are also women’s teams in other disciplines, supported not only by loyal fans but also by professional organizations.

The potential of women in esports is already recognized by sponsors, and as a result, women’s participation in Indian esports is no longer an exception. Women’s teams have simply become an integral part of the industry.

The active participation of women in the gaming community can also be explained by cultural shifts. Platforms actively support changes in the perception of gender roles. Women are becoming opinion leaders in gaming, and their voices carry significant influence. The rules of the game are changing, both in Indian content and globally.

Today, the future of gaming in India is unimaginable without women; their potential is crucial for the entire ecosystem. Games are no longer just entertainment; they are transforming into a means of self-expression and creativity. Women in India are also increasingly using this space to build careers.