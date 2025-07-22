Akshay Kumar’s Viral London Incident Explained: Fan Reveals What Really Happened After Phone Snatching Moment

Actor Akshay Kumar recently found himself at the centre of an online debate after a video of him stopping a fan from filming him in London went viral. The incident, which initially painted Akshay in an angry light, took a softer turn after the fan himself clarified what actually happened.

In a video shared on social media, the fan narrated his side of the story. He explained that he spotted Akshay Kumar on Oxford Street and instinctively started recording him from behind to confirm it was really him.

“When I went ahead and tried to take a front-facing video, Akshay Kumar noticed, came up to me and snatched my phone,” he said. According to the fan, Akshay told him, “Sorry beta, I’m busy right now. Please don’t disturb me and don’t take my photo or video.”

The fan admitted to being momentarily taken aback, telling the actor, “You could’ve said that more politely.” However, the situation de-escalated quickly. “He gave my phone back, asked me where I was from and what I was doing in London.

In the end, he even agreed to take a selfie with me. Honestly, he was really nice,” the fan added, praising the actor for his courteous behaviour after the brief misunderstanding. “In person, he looked like he was only 35-40,” the fan quipped.

The incident sparked mixed reactions online. While some criticised Akshay for his initial reaction, others defended his right to privacy, especially when on a personal trip. The moment also comes shortly after veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was seen scolding a paparazzo for filming him without permission outside his Mumbai residence.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar is all set to appear in multiple upcoming films, including Bhooth Bangla, Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Jolly LLB 3, and Haiwaan.