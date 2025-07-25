‘He Was Born 42 Days Before The Due Date, Was Taken Through Thermocol Box’, Ahaan Panday’s Mom Spilled The Beans

These days, there are constant discussions of Ahaan Panday after he made his debut with Mohit Suri’s movie ‘Saiyaara’. But do you know that his birth story is very interesting and surprising? His mother, Deanne Panday, told about the birth of her son in her daughter Alana Panday’s vlog that he was born 42 days before the due date. He was immediately taken to the hospital in a thermocol box. He also had a hairline fracture in his leg.

Ahaan Panday

Let us tell you that Bhavna Panday’s sister-in-law and Ahaan Panday’s mother, Deanne Panday, said in Alana Panday’s vlog that she was taken to the hospital for an emergency C-section. She said that her water bag started leaking 42 days before the delivery date. Ahaan’s mother said, ‘We woke up grandmother, and she called the doctor, who told us to come to the hospital immediately. He said bring her immediately.’

Deanne Panday

After reaching the hospital, Deanne Panday underwent a sonography, and it was found that all the fluid had leaked from her water bag. After which, the baby had to be taken out immediately. ‘They did the sonography, by then all the water had come out, and Ahaan was hiding in a corner. They took me for an emergency C-section, and when they took Ahaan out, he was as small as a mouse. They took him away and I fainted.’

Ahaan Panday

She further said, ‘When I regained consciousness, I asked where my child was, and they told me that he had been taken to the NICU in another hospital. I insisted on going there. But I had stitches.’ Alana Panday said that during this time that Ahaan was transported in a cooler, which was a thermocol box. Deanne Panday said that her mother and mother-in-law took son Ahaan to Nanavati Hospital. Because there was no NICU where he was born.