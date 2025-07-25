From Rubina Dilaik To Avika Gaur, Stars Spill Beans Over Their Partner’s Secrets On Pati Patni Aur Panga, Deets Inside

With the end of TV’s reality cooking show ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’ this week, Colors TV is going to start a new reality show ‘Pati, Patni Aur Panga’. In this upcoming show, the audience will get to see some real-life couples testing their relationship and telling some funny stories about each other. The first promo of the show has been released, and many couples have spoken openly about their famous partners.

Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla

Let us tell you that TV’s one of the most favorite star Rubina Dilaik, revealed that her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla is not good at romance, while Debina Banerjee told that Gurmeet Choudhary cannot sleep without the sound of rain, which troubles her. The promo begins with Swara Bhaskar’s husband, Fahad Ahmed, objecting to Sudesh Lehri standing with another woman.

Swara Bhaskar

He says, “If this option was available to everyone, why was it not given to us?” To this, Swara says, “He has started changing his colours even before he has properly entered the show.” Later, Debina says, “Gurmeet plays the rain tune every night to sleep, and I am upset all night.” Rubina Dilaik further says, “Engineers have the least romance.”

Pati Patni Aur Panga

In another promo of ‘Pati, Patni Aur Panga’, Avika Gor reveals that her fiancé, Milind Chandwani, kept her in the friend zone for six months. Later, Munawar Farooqui calls Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal on the stage. Sonali Bendre asks Rocky how he felt about marrying TV’s biggest superstar. Rocky says, “I felt this feeling 13 years ago.” Munawar later jokes that when men like someone, they already think of marriage.