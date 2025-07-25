Aneet Padda Seen Hugging Ahaan Panday In Wedding Attire In The Viral Video From The Sets of Saiyaara, Deets Inside

There is a storm brewing over Mohit Suri’s directorial venture ‘Saiyaara’. The kind of buzz that is going on in the theatres these days has left everyone speechless and forcing them to think what is so special about this film. The way the lovers are coming out of the theatres crying, many feel that all this started with PR stunts, and now people are following it. Now, some videos have surfaced on social media in which people are going crazy after seeing the pair of Ahaan and Aneet Padda.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Let us tell you that in these videos, Ahaan is in a groom’s look and Aneet Padda is seen as a bride. Something happens on the set, seeing which Ahaan starts clapping, and Anita Padda, standing with him, also starts clapping while embracing her hero, and during this, she keeps smiling. In this video that surfaced on social media from the set of this film, people are seen getting very emotional while shooting some scenes.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

At the same time, Ahaan is laughing, seeing Aneet. During this, Aneet is seen blushing with her hand on her face. Now, after seeing these videos, fans are going crazy once again. One user said, ‘I wish these two get married in real life’. Another user said, ‘They look like a real couple’. One fan said, ‘I cannot explain this movie’. Another said, ‘The way they are clapping while holding each other in their arms is amazing’.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Another user said, ‘Ahaan and Aneet look so perfect with each other’. People have also praised these videos and written, ‘Amazing movie’. Let us tell you that ‘Saiyaara’ has earned a lot at the desi box office. This film has broken many records since its first day. In just 6 days,, the film has earned 153.75 crores in India. Whereas worldwide, the film has earned 220 crores.