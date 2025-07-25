Johnny Lever Condemns Today’s Comedians For Using Vulgar And Double Meaning Jokes At An Interview

One of the most popular actor and comedian Johnny Lever, who has been making people laugh for the last four decades in the industry, has expressed his anger at today’s films and vulgar stand-up comedy. He has taken a dig at comedians who crack vulgar and double-meaning jokes and has also challenged them. In a conversation with actress Kunika Sadanand, he talked about the changes in Indian comedy and expressed his disappointment with it.

During this, the actor blamed the increasing influence of Hollywood for all this. Johnny Lever said in the interview, ‘Due to Hollywood films, people are openly abusing these days. Using abusive language and cracking vulgar jokes is common there. And now actors and comedians are also imitating them. They have made it a habit. They now watch only English films.’ Kunika also said, ‘Many of them do not even know Hindi properly now.’

Let us tell you that Johnny Lever has worked in more than 300 films and has made people laugh with different characters. He said, ‘They learn things exactly from Hollywood and think that it will work, what difference does it make. That is how double-meaning jokes have become so common.’ The actor further said, ‘Nowadays, stand-up content is full of double meaning. But when we were trained in comedy, we were taught never to do such things.’

Johnny Lever, ‘If we start talking with double meaning, then these new people will not be able to stand in front of us. They do not have the guts to stand in front of us. But we did not take that path. If they are so talented, then I challenge them to say something clean, which will make people laugh. This is the real test. I am not saying that they are bad. People are enjoying their content. But I have a family audience. I have to be accountable to them.’