‘Their Breakup Was Because of External Pressure And Not Because of Lack of Connection’, Says Suneel Darshan

Producer and director Suneel Darshan, who worked with both Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in the 2002 film ‘Haan Maine Bhi Pyar Kiya’, has given his opinion on this high-profile engagement and sudden breakup. The filmmaker described Karisma’s life as turbulent, but also praised the Kapoor sisters and their mother, Babita, for her courage to face personal and professional challenges.

Karisma Kapoor

In a conversation, Suneel Darshan described Karisma Kapoor’s journey as emotionally intense and said, “The Kapoor sisters have been thrown a lot of turmoil by destiny. They are lucky to have a mother who always tried to protect them, even if she made mistakes in the process. Babita ji is not God. She is a human being and can make mistakes.”

Babita Kapoor

When asked about the claims of a lack of chemistry between Karisma and Abhishek, Darshan strongly disputed it and said, “There was chemistry, you have to watch ‘Haan Maine Bhi Pyar Kiya’. Their chemistry in the film reflects their real-life relationship.’ He said that the breakup was not due to a lack of connection but due to external pressures. He further added, ‘Sometimes things outside their inner self create problems and spoil the whole thing. I thought everything was fine till that time. I still think Karisma and Kareena, I will always stand by them.’

Karisma And Kareena Kapoor

Darshan called both Karisma’s breakup with Abhishek Bachchan and her marriage to Sanjay Kapoor sudden decisions. He said, ‘I felt it was a sudden decision… something was connected to the stars, not film stars, to the stars.’ He also said that the marriage may have happened as a result of their broken engagement. He said, ‘I didn’t know what it was… she was never seen as a couple with Sanjay before. Some things are destiny.’