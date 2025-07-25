Rasha Thadani Seen Ignoring Hina Khan Sitting Next To Her In The Viral Video Shared On Social Media

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani made her debut earlier this year with her film ‘Azaad’ in which she was seen opposite Aman Devgn. Rasha Thadani’s film may not have been successful at the box office, but her song ‘Uyi Amma’ has been a huge hit. Rasha is one of those Bollywood star kids who get along well with the paparazzi. Meanwhile, a video of Rasha is making headlines on social media, in which she is seen with Hina Khan.

This is a video clip of an event, where many other stars are seen. In this video, Ananya Panday is also seen sitting with Rasha. However, from what is shown at the beginning of the video, it is said that Rasha is ignoring Hina. In this video seen on social media, Hina Khan, in a red gown, is talking to Rasha. However, Rasha’s reaction is not very special, and later Hina goes and sits on the seat next to her.

Later, when Ananya Panday says something to her, she immediately starts talking to her. Now, after seeing this video, while some people have said Rasha is ignoring Hina, many people are in support of Raveena’s daughter. One user said, ‘Rasha knows that Hina is an attention seeker.’ One said, ‘When two adults or people of any age… are talking to someone else, we should not listen to them or look at their face. This is a basic etiquette taught to us by our parents or teachers. That’s all.’

At the same time, another said, ‘Are you having bad eyes? She is talking to Ananya’. At the same time, some have said, ‘Hina is also not talking to Rasha, stop spreading false news’. Let us tell you that Ajay Devgn was also in Rasha’s debut film Azaad, which is now streaming on Netflix. Raveena Tandon’s beloved daughter Rasha entered films at the age of 19 and was successful in impressing everyone with her item song.