Farah Khan’s Cook Dilip And Ameesha Patel Seen Dancing On ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ Outside Her House, Deets Inside

These days, along with Ahaan Panday’s ‘Saiyaara’, there is someone who is constantly making headlines, and he is none other than Farah Khan’s cook, Dilip. Both Farah and Dilip were recently spotted visiting a celebrity’s house for the filmmaker’s YouTube cooking channel. The celebrity’s identity was initially kept a secret, but it has now been revealed that she is Ameesha Patel.

Let us tell you that outside Ameesha’s house, the paparazzi spotted Dilip and her performing the famous hook step of ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ together in Farah Khan’s presence. Seeing the two dancing together, Farah Khan and the paparazzi started laughing, especially Dilip. But their innocence won everyone’s hearts. People on the internet are having a lot of fun watching this video and are also talking about Dilip being lucky.

Let us tell you that Farah Khan’s relationship with her cook Dilip goes beyond the kitchen. Recently, Farah revealed that she is getting Dilip’s children educated in an English medium school. One of them has now taken admission in an English medium school, while the other is doing a diploma in cooking for a better future. While talking to Shaleen Bhanot, Farah said, ‘Because our show is running right now, its children have been put in English medium. And one child has been taught cooking.’

Choreographer Geeta Kapoor, who often acknowledges Farah’s important role in her career, told how Farah made her cook Dilip a star, and she is happy with his growing fame. Praising Farah, Geeta called her a trendsetter who is making waves on social media these days and said, ‘Farah has now also learned to capture the social media market. She made a show on cooking, Dilip’s life has been made, and these days he is working on many projects.’