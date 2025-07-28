Why 25 IPS Officers Reached Aamir Khan’s Bungalow In Bandra On The Eve of 27 July? Read To Know About This Here

Mr. Perfectionist of the entertainment industry, Actor Aamir Khan, is again in the headlines after his recently released film ‘Sitare Zameen Par’. On the evening of July 27, when 25 IPS officers reached his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, everyone started making wild guesses; however, now the reason behind this is known. The actor’s team has said that the IPS trainees of this batch wanted to meet him, and that is why Aamir Khan called all of them to his house.

Actually, on the evening of Sunday, July 27, a video surfaced on social media in which many IPS officers were seen sitting in a luxury bus and leaving from Aamir Khan’s building. After this, various kinds of things started spreading on the internet. There was also news that Aamir is making a project in which security is needed, and that is why all of them have come.

Let us tell you that this meeting took place at a time when there was a discussion about the actor’s luxury cars. By the way, Aamir Khan has been meeting IPS trainees of different batches for the last several years. Especially after his film ‘Sarfarosh’, many IPS officers express their desire to meet him. Aamir Khan’s film ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ was released on June 20, 2025, and was liked by the people.

These days, he is getting special screenings of the film done and will soon make a big announcement about the upcoming plans of Aamir Khan Productions. Apart from this, Aamir Khan has ‘Coolie’, in which he will be seen with Rajinikanth. Apart from this, he will also work on another film, which will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He is also working with Sunny Deol in ‘Lahore 1947’.