Gauhar Khan Opened Up On Facing Criticism For Her 12-Year Age Difference With Husband Zaid Darbar

‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner Gauhar Khan is soon going to give birth to her second child. However, she is still working and has not taken a break from her professional front. Now, in Debina Banerjee’s podcast, she has mentioned the criticism she faced on the age difference at the time of her marriage to her now-husband and then boyfriend Zaid Darbar. She has also told what kind of comments she gets to hear.

Let us tell you that Gauhar Khan said in Debina Banerjee’s podcast that she was not married to Zaid Darbar, but even before that, the media had started writing about their relationship. The actress said, ‘It was the media. They are in a hurry to reach a conclusion. Nothing was made public from our side, and the first headline was that she married someone 12 years younger. 12 years? Where did this come from? Ask us first.’

Gauhar Khan further said that age did not matter to her and Zaid. But this concept bothered her. Talking about this, Gauhar said, ‘There is no problem with numbers because there are many couples in our industry who have an age difference. And this is also fine. But the problem was that if you ask first, then it is right. We will tell. After such headlines, we never gave any statement. Be it 2 years or 12 years. We do not care. When Zaid and I do not care, then what difference does it make what the world says? ‘

Gauhar Khan further told that she and Zaid’s family members were ready for this relationship. And without listening to the opinion of any outsider, they were fully supporting. The actress said that she and Zaid had planned that they would tell everyone about the marriage and take everyone’s blessings, but would not take anyone’s opinion. Both of them introduced each other to their respective families and told them that they were getting married to this person and this is the date.