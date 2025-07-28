Krushna Abhishek And Kiku Sharda Stole Raghav Chaddha’s Shoes On The Sets of Kapil Sharma Show

Bollywood actress and singer Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chaddha recently appeared on comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. During this, they made many revelations about each other on the show and told funny things about their wedding life. Raghav told something about Parineeti, which even Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma were shocked to hear.

Let us tell you that this was the first time that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha appeared together on a show. The makers have released the promo of this episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. When the promo of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ begins, Kapil is seen teasing Raghav Chaddha. He asks him about everything from the first meeting to the proposal.

But the interesting thing was that Raghav Chaddha arrived barefoot on Kapil Sharma’s show. Seeing him like this, Kapil asked, ‘You had made a vow that if I get married to Pari, then I will go barefoot on Kapil’s show.’ Then Raghav Chaddha tells, ‘I was sitting backstage and someone stole my shoes.’ Then Krishna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda enter, who reach Raghav Chadha to ask for shagun for stealing shoes. On this, Raghav says, ‘Do you want to take money out of the pocket of the leader? Everyone laughs on hearing this.

Kapil then made Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra perform the ritual of finding the ring in the water. After this, Kapil asks them about their first meeting. Then Raghav Chadha makes a revelation about Parineeti Chopra. He says that whatever Parineeti says, the opposite happens. Raghav tells, ‘We met for the first time in London. After that meeting, she opened her laptop and the first thing she did was to check Raghav Chadha’s height.’