Rakshabandhan is a festival that is celebrated by every brother and sister with great pomp. Rakhi signifies the unique and unbreakable love between siblings. Rakhi is a sacred thread of love tied by a sister on the brother’s wrist. Be it, anyone, this festival is celebrated with great pomp by everyone. Many such stars of the television world celebrate this special festival with great pomp and often share pictures on social media. Rakshabandhan, the festival of brother and sister, is celebrated all over the country. No matter how busy one is, on this day he reaches his sister or brother.

There are many such stars in television who have an unbreakable relationship with each other and very few people know that these stars are brothers and sisters in real life too. Not only their brother but his sister is also a successful actress in the television world. Let us see which brothers and sisters of the TV world are included in this list, who are brothers and sisters in the reel world as well as in real life.

Krushna Abhishek-Aarti Singh:

Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh are one of the most loved siblings of television. While Krishna achieved success based on comedy, his sister Aarti has been a part of many shows like ‘Mayaka’, ‘Grihasthi’, ‘Parichay’. Let us tell you that both of them are real brothers and sisters and share a very good relationship.

Varun Barola-Alka Kaushal:

Both Varun Badola and Alka Kaushal are well-known faces in the television world. But very few people know this thing that these two are brothers and sisters in real life. While Varun Barola is a big name in television, his sister is very active in TV as well as films.

Vinita Malik-Alok Nath

Vineeta Malik, who is seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Alok Nath, popularly known as Sanskari Bauji on the big screen, share a deep bond in real life. These two are brothers and sisters in real life.

Saadia Siddiqui-Farhan:

Saadia Siddiqui and Farhan, who have been a part of television shows and many big films, are real siblings. Please tell that Sadia is seen in Savdhaan India.

Delnaaz Irani-Bakhtiar Irani:

Delnaaz and Bakhtiyar have been entertaining their audience for quite some time now. In real life, this pair of brothers and sisters is very much liked by the people. Kibakhtiar has worked in daily soaps like ‘Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’, ‘Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Is Ghar Ki’, ‘Mile Jab Hum Tum’, while her sister Delnaaz is active in television as well as Bollywood.

Mihika- Mikshit:

Mihika Verma, who became popular from house to house with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, may have called the TV industry bye-bye after marriage, but her brother Mishkat is active in TV serials and has been a part of many television shows. The two often share pictures on social media.