Tiger Shroff Received Death Threats From a 35-Year-Old Man In Punjab, Mumbai Police Started an Investigation

Bollywood’s legendary and veteran actor Jacky Shroff’s son and actor Tiger Shroff is much discussed among the audience for his fitness and charm. The actor who made his debut with ‘Heropanti’ opposite Kriti Sanon is being discussed for a serious matter this time. Amidst the death threats to Salman Khan, now a phone call was received at the Mumbai Police Control Room, which took everyone’s sleep away and made them worried for the safety of Tiger. The caller said that Tiger Shroff’s life is in danger, and a contract of Rs 2 lakh has been given to kill him. The police took immediate action and detained a 35-year-old man from Punjab, however, luckily, this case turned out to be fake.

Let us tell you that Tiger Shroff is safe, and the person who made this claim about him was lying. A Mumbai Police officer said that 35-year-old Manish Kumar Sujinder Singh, a resident of Punjab, has been detained and accused of giving false information to the Mumbai Control Room about ‘death threats’ to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

The Police officer said, ‘This person has been identified as Manish Kumar. He falsely claimed that some persons were given a weapon and a contract of Rs 2 lakh to kill the actor. This person called the Mumbai Police Control Room and said on the phone that some people from a security agency are going to kill Tiger Shroff.

When the police investigated the matter, they found that this claim was false. This phone call was a sleepless night for the police, as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received death threats many times. Last week, a mentally unstable boy living in Vadodara district of Gujarat also made a similar threat. Let us tell you that Salman Khan has Y-plus security.