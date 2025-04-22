Rohit Shetty Opened Up On Speculations of His Rift With Shahrukh Khan After Dilwale, Deets Inside

King Khan of the entertainment industry, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rohit Shetty gave Bollywood a blockbuster with ‘Chennai Express’, but their next film ‘Dilwale’ failed to create the magic at the box office. After this film, rumours started doing the rounds that there was a rift between the actor and the filmmaker. However, Rohit Shetty has now broken his silence on those speculations.

Rohit Shetty and Shahrukh Khan

During an interview, Rohit denied any rumours of a rift with Shah Rukh and clearly said, ‘There is nothing like that.’ He said that there is no bitterness between him and Shah Rukh. Rohit further said, ‘There is a respect between us and after Dilwale, we immediately opened our own production house. We decided that we will make our own film. Even if there is a loss, it should be ours, whereas there was no loss.’

Rohit Shetty and Shahrukh Khan

Rohit clarified that despite the weak response at the box office, Dilwale was a huge success overseas. Here, let us tell you that this film was produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan under their banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. Rohit also talked about his deep friendship in the industry and said that he has a very good bond with Ajay Devgn, whom he considers his elder brother, and with actors like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Rohit Shetty and Shahrukh Khan

Praising Deepika’s dedication, Rohit said that she shot the last schedule of ‘Singham Again’ when she was four months pregnant. He said, ‘Such relationships are very rare.’ Let us tell you that Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next film ‘King’, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in lead roles.