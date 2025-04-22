Shruti Haasan Shares Candid Moments With Kamal Haasan, Calls Him Her ‘Source of Light’

Shruti Haasan gave fans a peek into her special bond with dad Kamal Haasan with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday. The actor-singer shared two candid pictures featuring her father, where she’s seen sitting on the floor in front of him, dressed in casual wear, while Kamal Haasan lounges comfortably in a summer-ready pink t-shirt.

Captioning the post, Shruti wrote, “Always my source of light and strength and constant source of laughter 🙂 love you the most appa.”

The wholesome father-daughter moment quickly won hearts online. Actor Suchitra Pillai commented, “God bless you both,” while Siddharth P Malhotra chimed in with, “The best with the bestest.”

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of Thug Life, marking his much-awaited reunion with director Mani Ratnam after their 1987 classic, Nayakan.

The film’s team recently held a press conference in Chennai, where a video clip from the event stood out. It showed Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, and actor Silambarasan enjoying a traditional South Indian meal served on banana leaves — a moment that quickly went viral among fans.

Thug Life is backed by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. The film also stars Trisha, Nassar, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Abhirami in pivotal roles.