‘Too Innocent For Bollywood’: Ameesha Patel Talks About Sanjay Dutt’s Protective Streak

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel recently opened up about her bond with Sanjay Dutt, describing him as protective and possessive. Ameesha PatelIn an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha recalled celebrating her birthday at Sanjay’s home and shared how the actor has always looked out for her.

Sanjay’s Protective Nature

Ameesha revealed that she follows a dress code when visiting Sanjay’s house. “So this is with Sanju, at his home on my birthday. He is very protective and possessive. When I go to his house, I’m not allowed to wear shorts or Western clothes; I have to be in a salwar-kameez. Sanju is one person who says, ‘You’re too innocent to be in this film industry. I will find a groom for you, get you married, and perform your kanyadaan,’” she shared.

Expressing her gratitude, Ameesha added, “He’s very protective and adores me, always ensuring my well-being. He always asks if I’m okay. This was one of my birthdays, at Sanju’s house, cutting the cake at a private party.”

A Special Bond

In 2022, Ameesha had posted a picture on Instagram from her birthday celebration at Sanjay’s home, captioning it, ‘THROWBACK WEEKEND… my private birthday celebration at @duttsanjay’s home with only my closest friends and family. My darling @duttsanjay made it so special for me… the most golden-hearted man in the industry.’

For those unaware, Ameesha and Sanjay have shared screen space in Bollywood films such as Tathastu and Chatur Singh Two Star.

Ameesha Patel’s Recent Work

Ameesha was last seen in Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film was a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and shattered multiple box office records, grossing ₹686 crore worldwide. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

Sanjay Dutt’s Upcoming Films

Sanjay was last seen in the Telugu film Double iSmart, which failed to create an impact at the box office. Up next, he will be seen in the horror-comedy The Bhootnii, written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the film features Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles and is set to release in theatres on April 18.