In the statement issued after the review meeting of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it was said that genome sequencing of 109 samples was done in the last few days at King George Medical College located in the state capital Lucknow. Of these, a delta plus variant of Covid-19 was found in 107 samples. At the same time, the kappa variant was confirmed in two samples.

Kappa Variant

“Both the variants are not new to Uttar Pradesh. The genome sequencing facility is being increased in the state. Let us inform that at present the daily positivity rate of coronavirus in the state is 0.04 percent”, said an official.

Kappa Variant

At the same time, earlier, regarding the Kappa variant of the coronavirus, State Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad had said that cases of this variant have been found in the state. He said, ‘There is no reason to worry. It is a variant of the coronavirus and its treatment is possible.’

However, when asked in which districts of the state these variants have been found, he did not give any information and said that it would create fear among the people.