Veteran actress Veena Kapoor Murdered By Son With Baseball Bat, Police Disclose Reason; Check Out!

In a shocking incident, veteran actress Veena Kapoor was allegedly murdered by her 43-year-old son over a property dispute. She was 74 years old. According to police, the actress, who lived in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area, was repeatedly hit on the head with a baseball bat. Her body was dumped in the river. Police said Veena’s son killed her due to a property dispute.

Shocked by the death of her friend and colleague, Nilu Kohli took to Instagram to reveal the story behind the brutal murder of the veteran actress, who was killed by her own son.

According to Nilu’s Instagram post, Veena was murdered when her son hit her multiple times on the head with a baseball bat in anger. Veena died of her injuries. She said that Veena’s body was dumped by her son in the Matheran river near Maharashtra’s Raigad district. Veena’s US-based son had an inkling that something was amiss. He immediately alerted authorities in Mumbai, after which the accused was arrested and questioned.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the Mumbai police that he wanted to take a plot worth Rs 12 crore from his mother. It led to an argument between him and Veena. After that, he killed her mother in a fit of rage.