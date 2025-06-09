Vijay Mallya Did Kanyadaan Of Actress Sameera Reddy In Her Wedding, Read To Know More About This

Businessman Vijay Mallya, who fled the country, is often in the headlines for controversies or cricket. After RCB finally won the IPL trophy after 18 years, Mallya celebrated from the UK. At the same time, netizens were busy digging into his past. A shocking story about Vijay Mallya’s personal life has surfaced again on the internet. It is being said that he performed the kanyadaan at actress Sameera Reddy’s wedding.



In a 2014 interview with one of the media houses, actress Sameera Reddy shared information about her wedding that many had never heard before. Sameera revealed that it was none other than Vijay Mallya who was a relative from her mother’s side and who performed the kanyadaan ritual at her wedding. The actress said, ‘Only Vijay Mallya, who is a relative from my mother’s side, handed me over to the groom. Apart from that, there were only friends and family there.’

Let us tell you that the ritual of kanyadaan is a traditional ritual in Hindu weddings where the bride’s family hands her over to the groom. Sameera and Akshay Varde had a Maharashtrian wedding on January 21, 2014, which surprised everyone. The couple had originally planned to get married in April, but due to the change in venue, they had to postpone the wedding. Sameera said during the same interview, ‘Isn’t this the best way to do it?’

She further added, ‘Months of painful planning cause a lot of stress… Then Akshay said, ‘Why not?’ I said, ‘Why not? And we said, ‘This is what we will do,’ and I am glad we did.’ The wedding was so private that even many of their friends were not aware of it. Earlier this year, the couple celebrated 11 years of marriage. Sameera celebrated the occasion by posting several lovely pictures online, which were loved by fans. On the work front, Sameera has taken a break from acting, but she remains quite active on social media.