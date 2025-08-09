War 2 Cleared For Release After CBFC Cuts Sensual Scenes, Muted Dialogue

Yash Raj Films’ big-ticket actioner War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, hits theatres next Friday, but not before clearing a few CBFC hurdles.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification asked for six muted “inappropriate” references, replaced one “obscene” line with an approved sentence, and deleted a two-second “obscene” gesture that appeared shortly after. Sensual visuals—likely from Kiara Advani’s bikini scene—were trimmed by 50%, removing about nine seconds.

Following these changes, the film was granted a U/A 16+ certificate on August 6 at a running time of 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 49 seconds. Two days later, the makers voluntarily cut it down further to 2 hours, 51 minutes, and 44 seconds. No action sequences were altered.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 pits Hrithik’s Major Kabir Dhaliwal against Jr NTR’s Vikram in a high-stakes clash of ideologies. Kiara plays Kavya Luthra. The film, part of YRF’s expanding Spy Universe, releases August 14.