Who Is Samarthya Gupta With Whom Aditi Sharma Allegedly Cheated On Her Husband Abhineet Kaushik?

Several serious allegations have been made against popular small screen actress Aditi Sharma by her alleged husband. It is claimed that Aditi got married to Abhineet Kaushik 4 months ago, i.e., in November, 2024. But now the couple parted their ways because the alleged husband of Aditi, Abhineet Kaushik, saw the actress with actor Samarthya Gupta. Abhineet also claimed that both of them were cheating on him for the past 4 months, and this happened after their marriage.

Let us tell you that Samarthya Gupta, who has worked in several TV serials, recently appeared in ‘Apollena’ with Aditi Sharma. He made his TV debut with MTV Splitsvilla X3 in the year 2021. Samarthya Gupta was born on 28 January 1997 in Jammu and has studied from KC Public School and has a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul University. His mother’s name is Rachna Mahajan and his brother is Aashray Gupta.

Apart from being an actor, Samarthya Gupta is also a model and has participated in many beauty pageants. He was also featured in the music video ‘Rasam Riwaj’ in 2018 and played the role of an IAF officer in it. Samarthya Gupta also won the Mr. India contest in 2019 and won the ‘Mr. India Jammu and Kashmir’ and ‘Mr. India Most Popular’ titles. He has also been a part of Jubilee Talkies, Shrimad Ramayana and other shows.

It is also being said that Samarthya Gupta was selected for the Navy in Naval Selection Board Visakhapatnam in 2019. These days he is active on Instagram and has 143k followers. Samarthya Gupta’s name has been linked with Aditi but both the actors have not yet reacted to this news. Talking about Aditi Sharma, she was born in 1996 and is 1 year older than the actor.