Karan Kundrra Replaced Abdu Rozik From ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ Since He Left To Celebrate Ramadan With His Family In Dubai

Colors TV’s popular and one of the funniest cooking shows ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’ is making waves on the internet and is immensely loved by everyone. Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Elvish Yadav, and Abdu Rozik replaced the contestants of the previous season. However, due to the month of Ramadan, there was news for long that Abdu Rozik will no longer be a part of the show. Now the question arises, who will replace Abdu?

Actually, a clip of ‘Laughter Chefs season 2’ came out on social media in which Bharti Singh was seen saying, ‘He will come, tearing the seam of Karela.’ And the rest of the contestants were stunned to see him at the gate. Krushna Abhishek ran to hug him. Now the curtain has been lifted from that person as he reached the set for shooting and was spotted there.

Let us tell you that Karan Kundrra, who won the hearts of millions in the first season, will now be seen in some episodes in place of Abdu Rozik. Now he will be seen again in this show eating carrots and completing the task given by Chef Harpal Singh. In the last season, he was seen paired with Arjun Bijlani. And this time he will add tadka to the show with popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

It is being reported that Abdu Rozik is on a break and will return to the show after spending the month of Ramadan with his family. He wants to keep Roza with them. That’s why he has gone to Dubai. He will start shooting from April 1, 2025, and will return to the set. Because Eid will be on 30-31 March and he will return to India after finishing everything. Till then, Karan Kundrra will be seen in his place.