Why Deepika Padukone Will Not Be Seen In Aashiqui 3 With Kartik Aaryan, Read Full News Inside!

Recently Kartik Aaryan’s film Freddy was released. Kartik’s performance was praised in this film. Earlier this year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released. This film of the actor was also given a lot of love by the audience. Apart from this, there is talk of him being a part of Aashiqui 3 as well. At the same time, a big update has come out regarding this film.

Bollywood’s famous producer Mahesh Bhatt had revealed Kartik’s name for the third part of his Aashiqui series some time ago, while the actress’s name for the third part is yet to be finalised. On the other hand, ever since the announcement of Aashiqui 3, names of different actresses are coming to be casted as Kartik Aaryan’s heroine. First the name of Jennifer Winget came to the fore and after that Deepika Padukone was also on this list. Although in a recent interview, Mahesh Bhatt has said that Kartik Aaryan will not be seen working with Deepika Padukone in ‘Aashiqui 3’.

Mahesh Bhatt has denied that any actress has been casted for the film. Along with this, he also told that he is looking for a new face for Aashiqui 3. Mahesh Bhatt said, “We are looking forward to launch new faces with this film. We have planned to start shooting for Aashiqui 3 early next year. Right now we are working on the script.” It is clear from Mahesh Bhatt’s statement that no actress has been finalized for ‘Aashiqui 3’.

The first part of Aashiqui was released in 1990 which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal appeared in the lead roles in this film. After this the second part of the film came in the year 2013. The film was directed by Mohit Suri and starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. At the same time, Kartik Aaryan will play the lead role in Aashiqui 3. Anurag Basu is supposed to direct this film.