Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s life is an open book. The veteran director andp roducer is known to showcase the dark side of his life through his films. From his movie Arth to Murder 3, he has taken the film industry to another level by portraying unconventional story lines. Nevertheless, his personal life was always in the limelight. His relationship with Parveen Babi is well-known to the masses. Recently he spoke about his relationship with Parveen Babi and his now-wife Soni Razdan

Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi’s Relationship

During a chat show with Arbaz Khan, Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Arth film was formed with the wounds of his failed marriage.

Bhatt said that his memories of his connection with Parveen Babi were not very pleasant. He recalled the time he spent with her was”painful,” adding, “That wasn’t a pretty relationship. When Silsila was made public, extramarital affairs don’t take place in tulip gardens but rather in shadowy, sinister settings.

Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s Relationship

After Parveen Babi, Bhatt decided to spend time with Rahul Bhat, his newborn son, but he later fell in love again, this time with Soni Razdan. “I remember telling Soni, ‘Don’t come near me, I will destroy you.’ But she said she was ready to be destroyed. Later, this dialogue from this exchange appeared in my movie Raaz.

Mahesh Bhatt is now married to Soni Razdan and has two daughters with her, Shaheen and Alia Bhatt. After the birth of Shaheen, the filmmaker also managed to come out of alcoholism.