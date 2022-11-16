Aamir Khan Dons With Grey Hair And A Beard At An Event; Said, “Taking A Break From Acting”

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is taking a one-and-a-half-year break from acting to focus on his family. The actor recently attended an event in Delhi, which was his first public appearance since the release of his last film, “Laal Singh Chaddha,” which co-starred Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the event, Aamir Khan mentioned that he has been completely focused on work for the last 35 years, and therefore, he feels that he wants to take a hiatus from acting to be with his family.

Let us tell you, a video related to this event is going viral on social media, in which, apart from the announcement of the actor, the thing that caught the attention was his all-grey look, which garnered the most attention.

Aamir Khan donned an all-grey look

Aamir Khan sported a grey blazer for this event. When he spoke about his upcoming production and announced his hiatus from acting, he was seen in a completely new look with grey hair and a beard. Talking about his methods of work, Aamir said: “When I am doing a film as an actor, I am so engrossed in it that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film titled ‘Champions’ after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ It’s a wonderful script with a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and sweet film. But I think I want to take a break and spend a little time with my family, with my mother, with my children.”

He further added that he has been working for 35 years and has focused only on his work, which is not fair to those close to him. This is the reason why he said that he wants to take some time out of acting and spend it with his loved ones. He continued: “I am looking forward to the next year and a half, during which I am not working as an actor. It’s the first time I am not actively working as an actor but rather as a producer. I will produce Champions.” To be known that, this is not the first time that Aamir Khan has flaunted his grey hair. The actor has no problem embracing grey hair; even during the lockdown, he was seen donning this type of look.

About Champions

Meanwhile, as per the recently shared information, the actor for the film will be finalised soon by the makers by the end of the year. The information states: “The script and screenplay have been finalized, and the team will soon move to the pre-production stage and location scout. They are all very much looking forward to starting the inspirational sports drama soon, and the actor will be confirmed for the project by the end of this year.”