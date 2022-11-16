It’s typical, Ranveer Singh to spam Deepika Padukone’s Instagram live!

On Tuesday evening, Deepika Padukone, who only introduced her line of self-care products, decided to broadcast live on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh, the actress’s husband, engaged in playful behavior in the comments area of her Instagram account as she was busy informing her Instagram family about a new line of items.

The first remark made by Ranveer Singh stated, “Waah waah excitement toh dekho” (which translates to “wow, look at the enthusiasm”). His second comment was oriented at the crowd and read, “Yes, everyone, she has been working very hard.”

In a message to Deepika’s self-care brand, Ranveer said, “Must add the goods are world-class.”

Ranveer Singh slipped in this remark as soon as the actress began responding to queries about the products: “I need some clarification. What time are you planning to get home?”

As Deepika was about to sign off! Ranveer Singh said in the caption as Deepika was ready to end the video, “Thank me also for my love and support.”

The following is what Deepika Padukone shared during her Instagram Live broadcast:

#deepikapadukone this live is such a therapy for us 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/izpsQWgCaL — VIDUSHI (@vidushigehlot_) November 15, 2022

Deepika and her bts team of 82e#DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/zfkzgdc0ZH — evlamscene (@zematut) November 15, 2022

During this time, the actor went out of his way to surprise Deepika Padukone at her workplace on their fourth wedding anniversary. The actor captioned the photo he shared: “When she is expected to be at work on your anniversary, you should surprise her at her place of employment instead… Remember, you should never discount the power of a thoughtful gift like flowers or chocolate (devil emoji). There is no need for diamonds, Hehe. Please make notes and give your thanks in a little while, guys.”

Ranveer Singh via instagram stories!

Happy anniversary #DeepVeer! Deepika was working on her anniversary too omg 🥺#DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/XW7B5zzacq — deepikapakistan on ig (@pikashusbandd) November 14, 2022

The Marriage

The year 2018 was the wedding year for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. They tied the knot in a customary ceremony at an exclusive vacation venue in Lake Como, Italy, and followed Konkani rites. In addition, there was a traditional North Indian ceremony. Only close friends and family members were invited to the couple’s wedding. After that, they threw elaborate parties in both Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s debut film together. Sanjay Leela Bhansali also directed the film. The duo has also appeared in the movie “Padmaavat” and “Bajirao Mastani.” The pair also appeared together in the sports drama ’83, directed by Kabir Khan.