Aamir Khan Responds To ‘Love Jihad’ Claims Over PK: ‘When Two People Fall In Love, It’s About Humanity’

Aamir Khan has finally opened up about the long-standing controversy surrounding his 2014 film PK and the “love jihad” accusations it sparked. In a recent appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor addressed the criticism and clarified the film’s intent, while also sharing personal insights on interfaith marriages — including examples from his own family.

Aamir clears the air on PK’s message

Responding to allegations that PK was anti-religion, Aamir said, “We’re not against any religion. We deeply respect all religions and all those who are religious. The film was actually about people who misuse religion to manipulate or cheat others — such people exist in every religion. The core message of PK was to be wary of such exploitation.”

He emphasised that the intent was never to mock any faith but to highlight blind faith being used as a tool for deceit. “It was a call to protect ourselves from those who mislead in the name of God,” he added.

“Love jihad accusations are misplaced”



On the topic of interfaith relationships, especially the love jihad claims made against PK, Aamir made a heartfelt statement. “Whenever people from different religions fall in love and want to get married, it is not always love jihad,” he said. “It’s about humanity. When two hearts connect, it goes beyond religion.”

To reinforce his point, Aamir cited his own family: his sister Nikhat is married to Santosh Hegde, while his younger sister Farhat married Rajeev Dutta. His daughter, Ira Khan, also recently tied the knot with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. “These are real examples of people from different faiths coming together simply because of love and mutual respect,” he added.

Upcoming release: Sitaare Zameen Par

Meanwhile, Aamir is all set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, his first film since Laal Singh Chaddha. Slated to hit theatres on June 20, the film has already generated buzz for its unique concept and emotional depth.