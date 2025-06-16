Raveena Tandon Expresses Solidarity With Air India After Ahmedabad Crash: ‘To Rise and Fly Again’

In the aftermath of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, actor Raveena Tandon has voiced her support for the airline, choosing to fly with them amid public concern and mourning. The fatal incident, involving London-bound flight AI171, claimed 270 lives and left a deep scar on the national psyche. Amid this, Raveena’s gesture stands out as a message of empathy and resilience.

On Monday, Raveena took to Instagram to share photos from her Air India journey. She posted pictures inside the aircraft and of her boarding pass, describing the flight experience as one filled with silent sorrow and solidarity. “New beginnings … to rise and fly again against all odds,” she wrote. “The atmosphere solemn and the crew’s welcoming smiles, tinted with sadness. The silent passengers and crew bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence.”

She extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, writing, “A wound that will never heal. Godspeed always @airindia. Fearless and a will to overcome and be strong again.”

Comedian Vir Das also previously extended his support to the airline’s staff. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “It’s a tragic day for so many families. I just wanted to add my support for the crew. I’ve flown Air India all my life… I know them to be the best crew in the sky.” Acknowledging the grief faced by the staff, he added, “Time will tell what happened on this tragic flight… Just to say one stands with you. And hopes to see you soon on a flight.”

What Happened in the Air India Crash?

On June 12, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner headed to London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The aircraft collided with the B.J. Medical College hostel, killing 241 people onboard and 29 on the ground. Among the deceased was former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who was travelling to meet his daughter in the UK. Only one passenger, 27-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived with minor injuries.

Air India and the Tata Group have announced a ₹1 crore compensation for the families of the victims, with an additional interim payment of ₹25 lakh.