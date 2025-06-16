Uorfi Javed Breaks Down Over Apoorva Mukhija Feud, Claims ‘Everything Was Planned’

Drama from The Traitors has spilled far beyond the screen. Just days after contestant Apoorva Mukhija released a YouTube video explaining her fallout with co-star Uorfi Javed, Uorfi hit back with a string of emotional Instagram stories — complete with chat screenshots, personal admissions, and serious accusation .

Calling out Apoorva’s video, Uorfi shared alleged WhatsApp conversations between them and accused her of faking the drama for attention. “Everything is planned, guys,” Uorfi wrote in a Story, “We’ve literally spoken after that incident. This was all pre-planned — her storytime, the exaggeration, and making me look bad is what I hate.”

Uorfi also alleged that Apoorva was insensitive to others on the show. “When Jannat was crying for her parents, Apoorva told me, ‘I don’t understand how you can cry for your parents at this age.’ And when I approached her to console her, she said ‘beh*****d jaa na yaha se’ in front of the crew. I felt disrespected, and out of anger, I said what I said.”

In a series of tearful videos, Uorfi admitted that the public narrative was affecting her deeply. “I literally didn’t want to do this, but after seeing that video, I’m feeling pathetic. She’s painting me as a villain, and I’m not. I’m literally shivering right now,” she said. Uorfi went on to share, “It’s a personal insecurity for me — being disrespected. I’ve been humiliated online for years, and it’s taken a mental toll.”

Redditors claim Uorfi accidentally revealed show’s winner

In what appears to be an accidental spoiler, Reddit users believe Uorfi revealed her own win on The Traitors by sharing a chat with Apoorva in which the latter allegedly congratulates her on the victory. The post was reportedly deleted moments after going live.

One user wrote, “Bruhh, she spoiled it! She has deleted the 2nd story now.” Another added, “This looks scripted. They discussed the timing and even how they’d react to the fight on YouTube later. Classic influencer collab move.”

With emotions running high and online speculation swirling, The Traitors has become as dramatic off-screen as it is on. Whether the feud is real or orchestrated remains a hot topic — one that’s keeping fans glued to every post.