‘Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha’, Sanjay Dutt Couldn’t Recognize Rasha Thadani After The Recent Event

One of the most popular and talented actors in the industry, Sanjay Dutt, who entered the acting world in 1981 with the film Rocky, is still loved by his fans. From his simplicity to his way of talking, everything is immensely loved by his fans. Everyone lovingly calls him ‘Baba’. Now, a video of the actor is going viral on social media. In this viral video, when the paparazzi asked him about Rasha, he could not recognize her.

Then, when the paparazzi took Raveena Tandon’s name, he recognized her immediately. In this clip, Sanjay Dutt is seen leaving an event and sitting in his car, while it is raining heavily. Getting upset with the paparazzi standing outside, he tells them, ‘Ja na re. Go home. It is raining.’ But the paparazzi reply that they are waiting in the rain to click pictures of him and his wife, Manyata Dutt, who usually stays in Dubai.

The paparazzi also say that they have to wait to click pictures of another celebrity. Surprised, Sanjay asks, ‘Who?’ Then the photographer says, ‘Rasha’. He still doesn’t recognise and asks, ‘Who?’ Then the paparazzi says, ‘Raveena Tandon’s daughter.’ Sanjay nods and replies, ‘Achha, jao’ and drives away. But before leaving, in true Sanju Baba style, he looks at the paps once again and asks, ‘Khaana peena khaya kya?’

Let us tell you that Sanjay and his wife Maanyata were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning. Fans say that it looks like the two have left for Dubai once again after attending the event in Mumbai. He is immensely loved by the fans and whenever, he is spotted in public, fans get crazy for his just a single look.