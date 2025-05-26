‘I Will Talk To Akshay And Pareshji, Will Try To Reconciliate’, Suneil Shetty Reveals He Is Shocked After The Incident

‘Hera Pheri 3’ is still in limbo as there are legal battles going on with Akshay Kumar’s company after Babu Bhaiya aka Paresh Rawal suddenly left the film. Meanwhile, Shyam aka Suniel Shetty is also stuck between these controversies. It is being said that the actor is still thinking of reconciliation between Akshay and Suniel, but he is very shocked by the recent incident, and it has shocked him deeply.

In an interview with one of the media houses, Suneil Shetty said, ‘We recently shot the promo of ‘Hera Pheri 3’. It did not feel like the three of us were doing ‘Hera Pheri’ with Priyadarshan after 25 years! This was the continuity, this was the understanding. Our give and take is great.’ He said that last week, Paresh Rawal had given the news of his sudden exit from the film on X, due to which he is in a ‘state of shock’.

Talking about this, the actor said, ‘This is shocking! This was the biggest excitement not only for me, but also for Akshay, Paresh, their families, their people, our fans, and even my children. Ahaan sent me (news) cuttings today and asked me, ‘Papa, what happened? Why?’ He said, ‘I just read that Paresh ji is not doing this film. But I am busy with the promotion of ‘Kesari Veer’. So I will go back to Mumbai after the 23rd and talk to him about this’.

Suniel further said, ‘I don’t know what happened. Everything was going well. I don’t think we can imagine anyone else in these characters. No one other than Akshay can play Raju’s character, just like no one other than me can play Shyam’s character.’ The actor claimed that the film ‘Hera Pheri’ cannot be imagined without Paresh Rawal as Babu Bhaiya. He said, ‘Without Shyam and Raju you can manage even one percent, but without Babu Bhaiya it is impossible.’