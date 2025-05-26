‘He Didn’t Receive The Story, Screenplay, And Agreement Draft’, Paresh Rawal’s Lawyer Opened Up On His Exit From Hera Pheri 3

Bollywood veteran actor Paresh Rawal is constantly in the news for the controversy of ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Now his lawyers, Anand & Naik, have put their side on the allegations made regarding the actor’s exit from the film and have issued a statement in this matter. This statement came at a time when Paresh Rawal said on Sunday morning that his lawyer, Amit Naik, has sent a legal reply regarding his exit and termination of the contract.

Paresh wrote on Twitter, ‘My lawyer has sent a reply on my proper exit from the film. Now everything will be clear.’ The lawyers’ statement then revealed the real reason behind Paresh’s exit from the film. He said that he did not receive the story, screenplay, and a long agreement draft, which was very important to start working with his client.’

Due to the lack of all this and the original film’s producer, Nadiadwala, sending a notice to his client objecting to the making of the film, his client left the project and returned the money with interest. He has also terminated the ‘term sheet’. Paresh Rawal distanced himself from the film so that the mutual relationship would not be affected. The controversy started when the media reported that Paresh Rawal broke the hearts of fans by leaving ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

After this, Akshay Kumar took legal action, since he is also the producer of this film. Let us tell you that Paresh Rawal also clarified that the reason for his leaving the film was not any creative differences with director Priyadarshan. He said that he had a strong desire for Priyadarshan and had a lot of respect for him. He also said that he took this decision after careful consideration.