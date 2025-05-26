‘Weight Increases In Depression’, Late Actor Mukul Dev’s Viral Running Video Shocked People On Social Media

Famous TV and film actor Mukul Dev is no longer in this world. He was admitted to the hospital for a week and was in the ICU because he had been ill for too long. He breathed his last at the age of 54. Fans are shocked by Mukul’s departure. A video of the actor is now going viral on social media, in which he is unrecognizable. Seeing his increased weight, someone said that he looked stressed, and someone said that this is what happens in depression.

Let us tell you that in this video, Mukul Dev is seen running in a park. He is seen getting very tired after running a few steps. He has long hair and is wearing a black kurta. Fans are shocked to see his condition. One user asked, ‘Is this Mukul Dev? What happened to him… I think he was very stressed… May God give peace to his soul.’ Another asked, ‘What happened to him?’

Another fan asked, ‘How did he become so fat in the end? Was there any disease?’ Another said, ‘Weight increases in depression. Even after being so famous, a person cannot escape depression these days.’ Many people are not able to believe that this person is Mukul Dev; they say that he is not recognizable due to his increased weight.

Mukul’s friend Vindu Dara Singh told one of the media houses that he was not taking care of himself. He was earlier in depression, and his weight had increased. He had become about 125 kg. The entire cast was present in the look test of ‘Son of Sardar 2’, but Mukul did not come because he was ill and was admitted to the hospital. Vindu told that Mukul was feeling lonely after the death of his parents. He was divorced from his wife, Shilpa Dev.